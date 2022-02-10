ICC Court Accepted Request to Investigate Alleged Migrant Genocide in Poland - Activists

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has agreed to launch an investigation into an alleged genocide of migrants in Poland, the Belarusian organization "Sistemnaya pravozaschita" said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has agreed to launch an investigation into an alleged genocide of migrants in Poland, the Belarusian organization "Sistemnaya pravozaschita" said on Thursday.

In January, the Belarusian organization said that it had asked the ICC to open a criminal probe into treatment of migrants by Poland and Lithuania on the Belarus border as genocide and crimes against humanity.

"On January 24, we received a response from The Hague that our request was accepted," the center head, Dmitry Belyakov, said during a press conference.