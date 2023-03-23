ICC Decisions Cannot Affect Work of Russian Diplomats in UN - Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

Any decisions of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the jurisdiction of which Moscow does not recognize, cannot affect participation of Russian delegations in the UN activity and membership in its bodies, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Any decisions of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the jurisdiction of which Moscow does not recognize, cannot affect participation of Russian delegations in the UN activity and membership in its bodies, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"No actions whatsoever by the International Criminal Court can affect the nature of the participation of our delegations in the work of the United Nations and membership in its bodies," she said at a briefing.

Zakharova noted that Russia had never been a state party of the ICC, and had no intention to cooperate with the court, despite appeals that were coming from there now.

The diplomat added that this situation was more absurd than one could imagine.

"Actions of this structure in relation to the citizens of our country are legally null and void," Zakharova said.

Last week, the ICC issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."