ICC Greenlights Probe Into War Crimes in Afghanistan

Senior judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) has authorized the court's prosecutor to launch an investigation into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Senior judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) has authorized the court's prosecutor to launch an investigation into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

The decision overturns a ruling last year that blocked ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's request to investigate due to a lack of cooperation from Kabul and Washington.

Bensouda's successful appeal opens the way for investigations into war crimes and crimes against humanity thought to have been perpetrated by the Taliban, and US and Afghan forces in Afghanistan.