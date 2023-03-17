ICC Independent Body of Secretariat, UN Has No Comments on Its Actions - UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The International Criminal Court (ICC) is an independent body and the United Nations does not comment on their actions, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"The International Criminal Court is independent of the Secretariat. We do not comment on their actions," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Friday, the ICC issued warrants to arrest Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, who is Russia's commissioner for children's rights.

The ICC said the arrest warrants were issued over the Russian officials' alleged responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of children and that of unlawful transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the ICC warrants to arrest Putin and Lvova-Belova are legally null and void as Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute and has no obligations under it nor does it cooperate with the ICC.