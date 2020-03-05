ICC Move to Allow Afghan War Crimes Probes Marks Victory for Rule of Law - Advocacy Group

(@FahadShabbir)

A decision by the International Criminal Court to investigate war crimes committed by all sides in the Afghanistan war, including US, Afghan military and Taliban fighters, gives victims of torture and other atrocities hope for accountability, the American Civil Liberties Union said in a Twitter statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) A decision by the International Criminal Court to investigate war crimes committed by all sides in the Afghanistan war, including US, Afghan military and Taliban fighters, gives victims of torture and other atrocities hope for accountability, the American Civil Liberties Union said in a Twitter statement on Thursday.

"This decision vindicates the rule of law and gives hope to thousands of victims seeking accountability for war crimes that still haunt them. Countries must fully cooperate with this investigation and not submit to authoritarian tactics by the Trump administration to sabotage it," the ACLU said.

Earlier on Thursday, senior judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague authorized the court's prosecutor to launch an investigation into alleged war crimes by all sides in the Afghanistan war.

The decision overturns a ruling last year that blocked the ICC prosecutor from investigation due to a lack of cooperation from Kabul and Washington.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacted to the ICC decision by vowing to protect Americans from what he called an unaccountable legal institution.