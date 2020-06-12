ICC must up its game to survive after US onslaught: experts

The International Criminal Court must step up to ensure its survival after US President Donald Trump authorised sanctions against the tribunal over an Afghan war crimes probe, experts said Friday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The International Criminal Court must step up to ensure its survival after US President Donald Trump authorised sanctions against the tribunal over an Afghan war crimes probe, experts said Friday.

Trump's adminstration on Thursday unleashed an unprecedented onslaught against what it branded a "kangaroo court", subjecting ICC officials to asset freezes and travel bans if they target US personnel.

The move escalates long-standing US opposition to The Hague-based court, which is battling its own poor track record of convictions, lack of support from the world's largest powers and internal disputes over pay.

But analysts and rights groups urged the under-fire ICC -- set up in 2002 to prosecute the world's worst crimes -- to continue its work with renewed vigour if it wants to cement its legitimacy.

"I believe that the future of the court depends on its willingness to prosecute the 'hard cases' involving powerful countries like the United States, Israel, Russia and the United Kingdom," William Schabas, international criminal law professor at Leiden University, told AFP.

"For too long its work has been directed at developing countries and pariah states. Delivering equal justice for all means that it can tackle the strong as well as the weak."