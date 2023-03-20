UrduPoint.com

ICC Must Use International Law In Good Faith, Avoid Politicization - Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ICC Must Use International Law in Good Faith, Avoid Politicization - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The International Criminal Court (ICC) must use international law in good faith, avoid politicization and double standards, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

On Friday, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the ICC, the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

The ICC should take a fair, objective position and "respect the judicial and jurisdictional immunity enjoyed by heads of state in accordance with international law, use international law in good faith, avoid politicization and double standards," Wang told a briefing.

China believes that the only way to resolve the situation in Ukraine is through dialogue and peaceful negotiations, the spokesman concluded.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the ICC warrants to arrest Putin and Lvova-Belova are legally null and void as Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute and has no obligations under it, nor does it cooperate with the ICC.

