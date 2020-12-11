ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investigation Into Armed Conflict in Nigeria

The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday announced the conclusion of the preliminary examination of the situation in Nigeria, where the government is fighting against the Boko Haram Islamist group, ruling in favor of opening an ICC investigation

The goal of a preliminary examination is to determine whether or not a situation warrants an investigation by the ICC. The preliminary investigation into the Nigerian situation has been going on since 2010.

"I can announce today that the statutory criteria for opening an investigation into the situation in Nigeria have been met," ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

The prosecutor went on to enumerate various war crimes and crimes against humanity that are believed to be committed by Boko Haram, including murder, rape, sexual slavery, torture, taking of hostages, religious and gender persecution and enlistment of child soldiers.

Bensouda also listed alleged transgressions made by the Nigerian Security Forces, such as unlawful imprisonment, forcible transfer of population, enforced disappearance and murder.

"These allegations are also sufficiently grave to warrant investigation by my Office, both in quantitative and qualitative terms. My Office will provide further details in our forthcoming annual Report on Preliminary Examination Activities ... Moving forward, the next step will be to request authorization from the Judges of the Pre-Trial Chamber of the Court to open investigations," Bensouda said.

In 2009, Boko Haram launched an armed insurrection against the Nigerian government in an attempt to introduce Islamic law or Sharia throughout the country. In 2015, it aligned itself with the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).