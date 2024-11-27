ICC Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrant For Myanmar Junta Chief
Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor on Wednesday asked judges for an arrest warrant for Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing for alleged crimes against humanity committed against the Rohingya Muslims.
"After an extensive, independent and impartial investigation, my office has concluded that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Senior General and Acting President Min Aung Hlaing... bears criminal responsibility for crimes against humanity," Karim Khan said in a statement.
The ICC prosecutor in 2019 opened a probe into suspected crimes committed against the Rohingya in Myanmar's restive Rakhine state in 2016 and 2017, that prompted the exodus of 750,000 of the Muslim minority in the southeast Asian country to neighbouring Bangladesh.
About one million Rohingya now live in sprawling camps near the Bangladesh border city of Cox's Bazaar. Many of those who left accuse the Myanmar military of mass killings and rapes.
Seeking a warrant on charges of deportation and persecution, Khan said the alleged crimes were committed by Myanmar's armed forces, the Tatmadaw, supported by the national and border police "as well as non-Rohingya citizens."
"This is the first application for an arrest warrant against a high-level Myanmar government official," Khan said.
"More will follow," warned the prosecutor who is based in The Hague.
jhe/ric
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets
PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists
More Stories From World
-
'Certain leaders' could have immunity at ICC: French foreign minister31 seconds ago
-
Malaysia drops charges against ex-PM Najib in 1MDB-linked Abu Dhabi case36 seconds ago
-
Ireland has a cultural moment, from rock and books to cinema40 minutes ago
-
Trump names trade envoy, top economic advisor to fill policy team40 minutes ago
-
South Korean capital hit by record November snowfall: weather agency1 hour ago
-
Pak-China B2B meeting to pace up cooperation in animal fodder, fruits and vegetables2 hours ago
-
UNGA president urges dialogue among stakeholders in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
UK parliament to debate assisted dying law2 hours ago
-
Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test for Prabowo2 hours ago
-
Namibia votes with ruling party facing its toughest race yet2 hours ago
-
Students correspondents to help promote mutual understanding among different countries2 hours ago
-
Chinese island plastic pollution turned into artistic omens2 hours ago