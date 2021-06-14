UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Prosecutor Seeks Philippines Drug War Probe

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

ICC prosecutor seeks Philippines drug war probe

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday she wants to open a full investigation into murders during the Philippines' war on drugs, in one of her last acts before stepping down this week

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday she wants to open a full investigation into murders during the Philippines' war on drugs, in one of her last acts before stepping down this week.

"Today, I announce that the preliminary examination into the situation in the Republic of the Philippines has concluded and that I have requested judicial authorisation to proceed with an investigation," Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

Related Topics

Drugs Philippines Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Central Bank&#039;s board ..

20 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders humanitarian aid flight ..

50 minutes ago

EU&#039;s collective Official Development Assistan ..

1 hour ago

Fallow deers give birth to 10 fawns at Karachi Zoo ..

17 seconds ago

Livestock department marks cleanliness week

19 seconds ago

Rain forecast during next 24 hours

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.