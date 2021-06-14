ICC prosecutor seeks Philippines drug war probe

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday she wants to open a full investigation into murders during the Philippines' war on drugs, in one of her last acts before stepping down this week

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday she wants to open a full investigation into murders during the Philippines' war on drugs, in one of her last acts before stepping down this week.

"Today, I announce that the preliminary examination into the situation in the Republic of the Philippines has concluded and that I have requested judicial authorisation to proceed with an investigation," Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.