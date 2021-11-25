UrduPoint.com

ICC Reduces Malian Jihadist's Jail Sentence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:01 PM

ICC reduces Malian jihadist's jail sentence

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday ordered a two-year reduction in a jail term handed to Malian jihadist Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi for his role in destroying the fabled shrines of Timbuktu

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday ordered a two-year reduction in a jail term handed to Malian jihadist Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi for his role in destroying the fabled shrines of Timbuktu.

A panel of three judges "decided to reduce his nine-year sentence of imprisonment by two years. The date for the completion of his sentence is therefore set to 18 September 2022," the ICC said in a statement.

Related Topics

ICC Jail Timbuktu September Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan provides vital link between Asia, Europe: ..

Pakistan provides vital link between Asia, Europe: FM Qureshi

35 seconds ago
 Secretary Energy, DS Health replaced

Secretary Energy, DS Health replaced

37 seconds ago
 25,852 coronavirus patients recovered in Faisalaba ..

25,852 coronavirus patients recovered in Faisalabad

41 seconds ago
 Jhagra directs provision of health facilities to S ..

Jhagra directs provision of health facilities to Saleh Khana residents

44 seconds ago
 Obese people more likely to develop severe Covid-1 ..

Obese people more likely to develop severe Covid-19 complications: Study

4 minutes ago
 SMBBMU VC constitutes fact-finding committee into ..

SMBBMU VC constitutes fact-finding committee into alleged suicide incident of st ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.