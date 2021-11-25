(@FahadShabbir)

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday ordered a two-year reduction in a jail term handed to Malian jihadist Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi for his role in destroying the fabled shrines of Timbuktu.

A panel of three judges "decided to reduce his nine-year sentence of imprisonment by two years. The date for the completion of his sentence is therefore set to 18 September 2022," the ICC said in a statement.