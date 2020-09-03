UrduPoint.com
ICC Rejects 'Unprecedented, Unacceptable' US Sanctions - State Parties Chief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 12:30 AM

ICC Rejects 'Unprecedented, Unacceptable' US Sanctions - State Parties Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The International Criminal Court (ICC) condemns new US sanctions that threaten to undermine the common fight against impunity for mass atrocities, President of the Assembly of States Parties O-Gon Kwon said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda from Gambia and Phakiso Mochochoko from Lesotho have been added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control's Specially Designated Nationals List.

"Today the Government of the United States announced concrete measures against the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and a senior staff member in her office. I strongly reject such unprecedented and unacceptable measures against a treaty-based international organization," O-Gon Kwon said. "They only serve to weaken our common endeavor to fight impunity for mass atrocities."

