ICC Representatives Confirm Visit to Areas Around Damaged Kakhovka Dam

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Representatives of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have visited the area around the damaged Kakhovka dam as part of the investigation into the breach, the ICC told RIA Novosti on Monday.

Last week, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin sent an appeal to the ICC over the destruction of the Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River, as his aide, Maksym Popov said. Kostin said on Sunday he accompanied representatives of the International Criminal Court on a visit to the areas affected by the flooding caused by the destruction of the dam.

"We can confirm that a team from the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) of the International Criminal Court has visited the Kakhovka dam area with the intention of conducting investigations related to the Kakhovka dam breach," the court said.

At the same time, the ICC did not provide any details regarding the ongoing investigation. citing "confidentiality protocols."

"The OTP adheres to strict confidentiality protocols. This is essential� not only to protect the integrity of investigative work, but also to ensure the safety and security of victims, witnesses and all those with whom the Office interacts,"

The upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. Its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have evacuated the population.