ICC Representatives Visit Flooded Areas of Kherson Region - Ukrainian Prosecutor General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Sunday he accompanied representatives of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on a visit to Kherson Region areas affected by the flooding caused by the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

"Colleagues from the International Criminal Court are also with us. We visited with them the flooded Antonivka and Kherson," he wrote on social media.

Kostin added that he had created an unprecedented group of prosecutors, which included 172 prosecutors from four regional prosecutor's offices, as well as specialized offices.

On Wednesday, Kostin sent an appeal to the ICC over the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, his aide Maksym Popov said.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.