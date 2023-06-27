Open Menu

ICC Resumes Probe Into 'Crimes Against Humanity' In Venezuela

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 11:07 PM

ICC Resumes Probe Into 'Crimes Against Humanity' in Venezuela

The International Criminal Court announced on Tuesday that it would resume its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Venezuela after they were referred by the Victims Participation and Reparations Section

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The International Criminal Court announced on Tuesday that it would resume its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Venezuela after they were referred by the Victims Participation and Reparations Section.

"Today, 27 June 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court (the 'ICC' or 'Court') issued its decision authorising the ICC Prosecution to resume its investigation in the situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela I," the ICC said in a statement.

The Hague-based court said it had received 1,875 submissions.

The three-judge panel concluded that "whilst Venezuela is taking some investigative steps, its domestic criminal proceedings do not sufficiently mirror the scope of the Prosecution's intended investigation.

"

The pre-trial chamber said Venezuela appeared to focus domestic investigations on direct or lower-level perpetrators and did not sufficiently address such forms of criminality as persecution and sexual offenses. It also found that the South American nation had at times limited or paused investigation for unknown reasons.

Venezuela was placed under investigation by Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay and Peru in 2018 over crimes that allegedly took place in the country since 2014. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan concluded in 2020 that there was a "reasonable basis" to believe that crimes against humanity had been committed in Venezuela since at least April 2017.

Related Topics

ICC Canada Argentina Paraguay Peru Chile Colombia Venezuela Chamber April June Criminals 2017 2018 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Chinese Foreign Minister Accepts Invitation to Vis ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Accepts Invitation to Visit US, No Date Yet - State Dep ..

6 minutes ago
 Trump Says If Elected China Will Have 48 Hours to ..

Trump Says If Elected China Will Have 48 Hours to Remove Military Installations ..

6 minutes ago
 Papal Envoy Will Not Visit Foreign Ministry During ..

Papal Envoy Will Not Visit Foreign Ministry During Visit to Russia - Moscow

6 minutes ago
 Over 100 sacrificial animals treated at cattle mar ..

Over 100 sacrificial animals treated at cattle market

6 minutes ago
 White House blasts harassment of Pakistani origin ..

White House blasts harassment of Pakistani origin reporter who questioned Modi a ..

6 minutes ago
 Over 50 brick kilns, 10 industrial units sealed: D ..

Over 50 brick kilns, 10 industrial units sealed: DC

10 minutes ago
Couple among three killed, many injured in road ac ..

Couple among three killed, many injured in road accident near Sann

10 minutes ago
 Belarus Not Building Camps for Wagner Group, Ready ..

Belarus Not Building Camps for Wagner Group, Ready to Help With Lodging - Lukash ..

10 minutes ago
 Fitch Says Assigns Lower Score for US Banks After ..

Fitch Says Assigns Lower Score for US Banks After Negative Rating Watch on US

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Revenue Authority achieves upwards revised ..

Punjab Revenue Authority achieves upwards revised target of Rs.197b

8 minutes ago
 England's Tongue 'living the dream' with Ashes cal ..

England's Tongue 'living the dream' with Ashes call-up

8 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays elections for sl ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays elections for slot of PCB chairman

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World