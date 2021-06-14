ICC seeks probe into Philippines drug war murders

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor sought a full investigation Monday into crimes against humanity during the Philippines' war on drugs, in one of her last acts before stepping down this week

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor sought a full investigation Monday into crimes against humanity during the Philippines' war on drugs, in one of her last acts before stepping down this week.

Fatou Bensouda is asking judges at the world's only permanent war crimes court to authorise a probe into allegations that police unlawfully killed as many as tens of thousands of civilians between 2016 and 2019.

Manila pulled out of the ICC in 2019 after the ICC launched a preliminary examination into President Rodrigo Duterte's drug crackdown, but the court said it could still investigate crimes committed while it was a member.

"I announce that the preliminary examination into the situation in the Republic of the Philippines has concluded and that I have requested judicial authorisation to proceed with an investigation," Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.