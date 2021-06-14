UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Seeks Probe Into Philippines Drug War Murders

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:37 PM

ICC seeks probe into Philippines drug war murders

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor sought a full investigation Monday into crimes against humanity during the Philippines' war on drugs, in one of her last acts before stepping down this week

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor sought a full investigation Monday into crimes against humanity during the Philippines' war on drugs, in one of her last acts before stepping down this week.

Fatou Bensouda is asking judges at the world's only permanent war crimes court to authorise a probe into allegations that police unlawfully killed as many as tens of thousands of civilians between 2016 and 2019.

Manila pulled out of the ICC in 2019 after the ICC launched a preliminary examination into President Rodrigo Duterte's drug crackdown, but the court said it could still investigate crimes committed while it was a member.

"I announce that the preliminary examination into the situation in the Republic of the Philippines has concluded and that I have requested judicial authorisation to proceed with an investigation," Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

Related Topics

World Police ICC Drugs Philippines Criminals 2016 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed first donor for &#039;My Bloo ..

25 minutes ago

Daman launches ambitious new business strategy as ..

25 minutes ago

UN Hopes Incoming Israeli Government Deals With Pa ..

4 seconds ago

National Assembly session adjourns till June 15

5 seconds ago

Agriculture sector top priority of govt: Shaukat

7 seconds ago

Gwadar to get first Pak-China Technical training I ..

8 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.