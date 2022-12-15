ICC upholds conviction of Ugandan former child soldier

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The International Criminal Court on Thursday threw out an appeal by Dominic Ongwen, a Ugandan child soldier-turned-commander in the Lord's Resistance Army, against his conviction and 25-year sentence for war crimes.

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The International Criminal Court on Thursday threw out an appeal by Dominic Ongwen, a Ugandan child soldier-turned-commander in the Lord's Resistance Army, against his conviction and 25-year sentence for war crimes.

Dominic Ongwen, who was himself abducted aged nine by the rebel group led by the fugitive Joseph Kony, was found guilty last year of murder and enslavement in northern Uganda during the early 2000s.

"The appeals chamber unanimously rejects all the grounds of appeal" against his conviction, said Judge Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza. One ground of appeal against his sentence was rejected by majority and the rest unanimously.

Dressed in a dark suit and tie, Ongwen briefly waved to the public gallery but otherwise remained impassive as he listened through headphones to the judgment.