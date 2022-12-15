UrduPoint.com

ICC Upholds Conviction Of Ugandan Former Child Soldier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 08:45 PM

ICC upholds conviction of Ugandan former child soldier

The International Criminal Court on Thursday threw out an appeal by Dominic Ongwen, a Ugandan child soldier-turned-commander in the Lord's Resistance Army, against his conviction and 25-year sentence for war crimes.

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The International Criminal Court on Thursday threw out an appeal by Dominic Ongwen, a Ugandan child soldier-turned-commander in the Lord's Resistance Army, against his conviction and 25-year sentence for war crimes.

Dominic Ongwen, who was himself abducted aged nine by the rebel group led by the fugitive Joseph Kony, was found guilty last year of murder and enslavement in northern Uganda during the early 2000s.

"The appeals chamber unanimously rejects all the grounds of appeal" against his conviction, said Judge Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza. One ground of appeal against his sentence was rejected by majority and the rest unanimously.

Dressed in a dark suit and tie, Ongwen briefly waved to the public gallery but otherwise remained impassive as he listened through headphones to the judgment.

Related Topics

Murder Army Uganda Chamber Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

Rich tribute paid to famous businessman S.M.Muneer ..

Rich tribute paid to famous businessman S.M.Muneer

10 seconds ago
 Province-wide inspection: PFA issues warning notic ..

Province-wide inspection: PFA issues warning notices to 420 school canteens

12 seconds ago
 Russia Oil Export Duty to Decrease by $26.6 to $16 ..

Russia Oil Export Duty to Decrease by $26.6 to $16.7 Per Tonne in 2023 - Finance ..

13 seconds ago
 Three-day International Conference on tourism, ent ..

Three-day International Conference on tourism, entrepreneurship begins at IUB

14 seconds ago
 Shariat Court orders to set up unit for eunuch chi ..

Shariat Court orders to set up unit for eunuch children

16 seconds ago
 FIA arrests HESCO officer on charges of corruption ..

FIA arrests HESCO officer on charges of corruption

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.