ICC Urges Sudan to Hand Over Ex-President Bashir, Suspected War Criminals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The International Criminal Court expects Sudan's transitional government to hand over to the Hague-based tribunal the jailed former president, Omar Bashir, and three other men suspected of committing war crimes in Darfur, the ICC prosecutor said.

Bashir has been serving a two-year prison term on corruption charges. Two other suspects, Ahmad Harun and Abdel Raheem, are in Sudanese custody and reported to be ill with the new coronavirus. The third man, Abdallah Banda, continues to be at large.

"To date, the Court has yet to receive official communication from the Government of Sudan relating to any agreements reached in respect of the Court's pending arrest warrants," Fatou Bensouda said during a virtual presentation of her report to the UN Security Council.

She asked the council to liaison between her office and the Sudanese government to ensure accountability for atrocities committed in the restive Darfur region, where a crackdown on ethnic minorities has killed more than 300,000 people and displaced over 2.5 million since 2003.