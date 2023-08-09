ICC Warrant for Putin 'Absurd' Threat to Head of Nuke Superpower - US Senate Hopeful

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin is "absurd" and is intended to create a dangerous security situation for the head of a nuclear superpower, independent candidate for the US Senate Diane Sare told Sputnik.

"It's clearly absurd," Sare said. " It's designed to create a dangerous security situation for the head of state of a major nuclear superpower. And it's just indicative of what I was saying earlier. There is no standard of truth ... there is a double standard right now of justice. And apparently the rules-based order means that we make the rules but not only do we make the rules, the rules themselves are arbitrary and can be changed.

"

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for President Putin and commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova, alleging the unlawful transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia.

Russia denies any forceful transfer of children, saying it evacuates them from the front lines and places them in safe locations away from hostilities.

The country does not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction since it is not a party to the Rome Statute.