Open Menu

ICC Warrant For Putin 'Absurd' Threat To Head Of Nuke Superpower - US Senate Hopeful

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 07:10 AM

ICC Warrant for Putin 'Absurd' Threat to Head of Nuke Superpower - US Senate Hopeful

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin is "absurd" and is intended to create a dangerous security situation for the head of a nuclear superpower, independent candidate for the US Senate Diane Sare told Sputnik.

"It's clearly absurd," Sare said. " It's designed to create a dangerous security situation for the head of state of a major nuclear superpower. And it's just indicative of what I was saying earlier. There is no standard of truth ... there is a double standard right now of justice. And apparently the rules-based order means that we make the rules but not only do we make the rules, the rules themselves are arbitrary and can be changed.

"

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for President Putin and commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova, alleging the unlawful transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia.

Russia denies any forceful transfer of children, saying it evacuates them from the front lines and places them in safe locations away from hostilities.

The country does not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction since it is not a party to the Rome Statute.

Related Topics

Senate ICC Ukraine Russia Nuclear Rome Vladimir Putin March Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

7 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

7 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

8 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

8 hours ago
Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

8 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

8 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

8 hours ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

7 hours ago
 Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

7 hours ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

8 hours ago

More Stories From World