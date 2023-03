The decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to "arrest" Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova has no importance for Russia in legal terms, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to "arrest" Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova has no importance for Russia in legal terms, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber II issued warrants of arrest of Putin and Lvova-Belova.

"The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no significance for our country, including from a legal point of view," Zakharova said on Telegram.

The spokeswoman explained that Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and has no obligations under it.