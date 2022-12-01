WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) accidentally posted the personal information of more than 6,000 asylum-seeking migrants on its website this week for several hours and is investigating the matter, the agency said in a statement to Sputnik.

"On November 28, 2022, while performing routine updates, a document was erroneously posted to ICE.

gov for approximately five hours that included Names and other personally identifiable information, along with immigration information, of approximately 6,000 noncitizens in ICE custody," the agency said on Wednesday.

The agency said it immediately took down the information and determined it was unintentional.

ICE said the release of migrants' personal information is a breach of the agency's policy and it is investigating the incident.

ICE, according to the statement, is notifying migrants impacted by the leak of information.