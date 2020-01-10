UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ice Build-up May Have Caused Kazakh Air Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:58 PM

Ice build-up may have caused Kazakh air crash

A build-up of ice may have caused a passenger plane crash in Kazakhstan last month in which 12 died but dozens survive, a state commission said on Friday

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A build-up of ice may have caused a passenger plane crash in Kazakhstan last month in which 12 died but dozens survive, a state commission said on Friday.

The plane, operated by budget carrier Bek Air, was torn apart and its nose crushed on impact with a two-storey building minutes after taking off from Almaty on December 27.

Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said on Friday that the plane's wings had not been de-iced, causing a build-up that the commission had identified as the most likely cause of the crash.

"Work on treating this aircraft with anti-icing fluid was carried out only partly," said Sklyar, who is in charge of the state commission.

"The aircraft commander decided to treat only the stabiliser with anti-icing fluid -- the wings of the aircraft were not processed." The plane was carrying almost 100 passengers when it crashed -- most survived without being seriously hurt. Some 21 people were still being treated for their injuries on Friday.

Witnesses spoke of the terrified screams of passengers as the plane, which was en route to the capital Nur-Sultan, came down on the edge of former capital Almaty.

Officials ordered all Bek Air planes to be grounded following the crash.

In March 2016, another Bek Air jet with 116 passengers on board had to make an emergency landing due to a landing gear problem, without causing injuries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Died Almaty Kazakhstan March May December 2016 All From

Recent Stories

Lowry gets into gear at Hong Kong Open

5 minutes ago

Intermediate supplementary result on Jan 11

3 minutes ago

Siemens Gamesa buys wind turbine assets from Germa ..

3 minutes ago

Strong westerly weather system to bring widespread ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes role of FTS in teachers' rec ..

3 minutes ago

Former C Africa leader returns after six-year exil ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.