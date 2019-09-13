UrduPoint.com
ICE Headquarters Protest In Washington Targets Trump Immigration Policy

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 03:10 AM

ICE Headquarters Protest in Washington Targets Trump Immigration Policy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters in Washington on Thursday to show their opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration policy.

The peaceful rally began on Thursday morning and protestors first gathered at different locations in Washington, including in front of a US Senate building on Capitol Hill, and by 3:00 p.m. EDT, the protesters began gathering at the ICE headquarters.

Once there, the protesters chanted mostly in Spanish and called on the US government to stop detaining immigrants did not commit crimes in the United States and are seeking asylum.

"Immigrants - yes!" the protestors chanted and called aloud Names of immigrants who tried to obtain asylum in the United States, but were instead detained by the US authorities.

"I am here to protest against what the government does on border control," Devine Mitchell told reporters during the rally.

Mitchell said ICE's goal in current situation is to stop the flow of immigrants into the United States and added that the way the government conducts immigration policy is very unhelpful.

"Immigration brings benefits to our community," Mitchell said. "People who come to this country are very brave. They come her to be free and have better living conditions and better opportunities."

Protest organizers from the Center for Popular Democracy Action Network and Fair Immigration Reform Movement (FIRM) said their goal is hold the Trump administration's immigration policy proponents accountable for their role in fueling what they termed was a "deportation force."

Protesters also marched to Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' home to rally against the internet giant's corporate ties to ICE.

