Ice Hockey: Alex Ovechkin Factfile

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Factfile on Alex Ovechkin, who became the most prolific scorer in NHL history on Sunday with his 895th career goal:

Name: Alexander Mikhailovich Ovechkin

date of birth: September 17, 1985

Place of birth: Moscow

Height: 1.91m (6ft 3in)

Weight: 108kg (238 lb)

Position: Left Wing

Shoots: Right

Professional debut: 2001, Dynamo Moscow

NHL team: Washington Capitals, drafted No.

1 overall, 2004

NHL awards and trophies:

Stanley Cup champion: 2018

Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for most goals in a season: 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020

Hart Trophy as NHL MVP: 2008, 2009, 2013

Conn Smythe Trophy as playoffs MVP: 2018

Calder Trophy as top rookie: 2006

NHL records

Most career goals: 895

Most 30-goal seasons - 19

Most 40-goal seasons - 14

Most 50-goal seasons - 9 (tied with Wayne Gretzky, Mike Bossy)

International honors:

World Championships gold with Russia: 2008, 2012, 2014

