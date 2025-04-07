Ice Hockey: Alex Ovechkin Factfile
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Factfile on Alex Ovechkin, who became the most prolific scorer in NHL history on Sunday with his 895th career goal:
Name: Alexander Mikhailovich Ovechkin
date of birth: September 17, 1985
Place of birth: Moscow
Height: 1.91m (6ft 3in)
Weight: 108kg (238 lb)
Position: Left Wing
Shoots: Right
Professional debut: 2001, Dynamo Moscow
NHL team: Washington Capitals, drafted No.
1 overall, 2004
NHL awards and trophies:
Stanley Cup champion: 2018
Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for most goals in a season: 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020
Hart Trophy as NHL MVP: 2008, 2009, 2013
Conn Smythe Trophy as playoffs MVP: 2018
Calder Trophy as top rookie: 2006
NHL records
Most career goals: 895
Most 30-goal seasons - 19
Most 40-goal seasons - 14
Most 50-goal seasons - 9 (tied with Wayne Gretzky, Mike Bossy)
International honors:
World Championships gold with Russia: 2008, 2012, 2014
