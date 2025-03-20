Open Menu

Ice Park Threatened By Climate Change Finds An Ally In US Silver Mine

Published March 20, 2025

Ouray, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) America's ice-climbing epicenter was facing a bleak future, with climate change endangering its water supply, until an unlikely savior came to its rescue: a nearby silver mine.

Nestled in the heart of the Rockies, at an altitude of 2,400 meters (7,800 feet), Ouray is famous among mountaineers around the world for its artificial ice park.

For 30 years, the village has piped in water that washes down the walls of a nearby gorge in winter, freezing in place and creating dozens of climbing routes.

"It's definitely an ice climbing Mecca," said mountain guide Clint Cook.

"I can't think of anywhere else that attracts this many people specifically to one place, just for ice climbing.

"

But a damaging decades-long drought threatened the area's water source, even as the number of winter visitors exploded.

"I can remember some people going around town and be like 'Don't shower tonight! We need that water in the tank to build ice,'" said Cook, 47.

But starting next season, all that is set to change, after Ouray Silver Mines stepped in and offered to lease the rights to millions of liters (gallons) of water every year -- for a $1 fee.

"The water from the mine will give us anywhere from three- to five-times more water than we have access to right now," said Peter O'Neil, executive director of the nonprofit Ouray Ice Park.

"And we're not dependent on the city water tanks."

