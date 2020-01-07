Ice-snow themed art exhibition unveiled in Forbidden City

An exhibition featuring artworks with the theme of ice and snow opened in China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, Monday to embrace the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, China Culture Daily reported Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :An exhibition featuring artworks with the theme of ice and snow opened in China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, Monday to embrace the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, China Culture Daily reported Tuesday.

A total of 176 pieces of artwork are on display at the exhibition, which runs until Feb.

29, highlighting elements of Winter Olympics and ice and snow through photography, painting, installation and other artistic categories.

The exhibition is free of charge with admission tickets to the Palace Museum, according to the newspaper.

The exhibition is jointly sponsored by the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and the Beijing Olympic City Development Association.