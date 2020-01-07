UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ice-snow Themed Art Exhibition Unveiled In Forbidden City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:44 AM

Ice-snow themed art exhibition unveiled in Forbidden City

An exhibition featuring artworks with the theme of ice and snow opened in China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, Monday to embrace the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, China Culture Daily reported Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :An exhibition featuring artworks with the theme of ice and snow opened in China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, Monday to embrace the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, China Culture Daily reported Tuesday.

A total of 176 pieces of artwork are on display at the exhibition, which runs until Feb.

29, highlighting elements of Winter Olympics and ice and snow through photography, painting, installation and other artistic categories.

The exhibition is free of charge with admission tickets to the Palace Museum, according to the newspaper.

The exhibition is jointly sponsored by the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and the Beijing Olympic City Development Association.

Related Topics

Snow China Beijing Olympics

Recent Stories

Aussie adventurer completes longest-ever unaided j ..

2 minutes ago

SpaceX rocket launches 3rd batch of 60 internet sa ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines' 2019 inflation settles at 2.5 pct, wi ..

4 minutes ago

Tibet invests more on ecological protection in 201 ..

4 minutes ago

SpaceX to Conduct Crew Dragon's In-Flight Abort Te ..

4 minutes ago

Henman calls Evans 'world class' as Britain win ag ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.