Ice Storm Pounds Canadian Provinces Forcing Hundreds Of Flight Cancellations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 03:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) An ice storm has grounded dozens of flights and left thousands without power in eastern Ontario and Quebec, according to flight monitoring data and local power authorities.

FlightAware data indicates that 63 flights were canceled at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport and a further 24 flights were grounded at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.

Ontario electric utility Hydro One has reported that 16,000 customers remain without power, while 39,000 customers have had their power restored.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement on Twitter urging affected Canadians to stay safe.

"To everyone in Ontario and Quebec affected by the ice storm today, please stay safe and listen to your local authorities. Thanks to all the crews who are working hard to keep roads clear and help people through the storm," the statement read.

The major ice storm wreaked havoc on eastern Ontario and Quebec, with Environment Canada expecting as much as 10mm of ice buildup in some areas. The storm will now make its way eastward into Atlantic Canada.

