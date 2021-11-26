UrduPoint.com

Ice Wall At Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Plant Appears Partly Melted - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 02:28 PM

Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) plans to begin renovation works at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, after finding that a frozen wall designed to stem the flow of groundwater around the reactor appears to be partly melted, media reported on Friday

Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) plans to begin renovation works at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, after finding that a frozen wall designed to stem the flow of groundwater around the reactor appears to be partly melted, media reported on Friday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Tepco intends to launch repair works to strengthen the ice wall in December. The operator will reportedly install steel pipes and boards to halt the flow of water. Tepco is also considering further steps to prevent such incidents in future, NHK said.

The ice wall was designed by Tepco in 2016 to prevent the pollution of groundwater around the buildings of the disabled nuclear reactor power plant and to prevent its inflow into the frozen soil.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power facility experienced core meltdowns as a result of the earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. The 2011 accident was the worst at a nuclear power plant since the Chernobyl accident a quarter of a century earlier. As a result of the disaster, 19,749 people died, 6,242 were injured, and 2,556 went missing.

