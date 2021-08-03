UrduPoint.com

Iceberg Exhibit Collapse At Titanic Museum Injures 3 People - Owners

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Iceberg Exhibit Collapse at Titanic Museum Injures 3 People - Owners

At least three people were injured when an iceberg wall collapsed at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the owners of the museum said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) At least three people were injured when an iceberg wall collapsed at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the owners of the museum said.

"Tonight, an accident occurred at our Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge. Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured 3 guests who were taken to the hospital.

At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries," Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn said in a statement posted on the museum's Facebook page.

The owners did not mention the cause of the Monday night accident, but said that the attraction was closed following the collapse.

The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge was opened in 2010. A half-scale replica of the Titanic hitting an iceberg is the main feature of the attraction, which is similar to the Titanic museum in Branson, Missouri. The Pigeon Forge museum holds 400 pre-discovery artifacts in twenty galleries.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Facebook Mary

Recent Stories

Scattered rain with thunderstorm likely in KP: Met ..

Scattered rain with thunderstorm likely in KP: Met

1 minute ago
 Missing Belarus dissident found hanged in Ukraine ..

Missing Belarus dissident found hanged in Ukraine park

1 minute ago
 UN Calls for Ceasefire as 40 Afghan Civilians Kill ..

UN Calls for Ceasefire as 40 Afghan Civilians Killed in One Day's Fighting in La ..

1 minute ago
 Media urged to create awareness for importance of ..

Media urged to create awareness for importance of breastfeeding: Dr Sultan

20 minutes ago
 Three youth electrocuted in faisalabad

Three youth electrocuted in faisalabad

20 minutes ago
 21,744 teachers vaccinated in Faisalabad

21,744 teachers vaccinated in Faisalabad

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.