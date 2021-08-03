Iceberg Exhibit Collapse at Titanic Museum Injures 3 People - Owners

At least three people were injured when an iceberg wall collapsed at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the owners of the museum said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) At least three people were injured when an iceberg wall collapsed at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the owners of the museum said.

"Tonight, an accident occurred at our Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge. Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured 3 guests who were taken to the hospital.

At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries," Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn said in a statement posted on the museum's Facebook page.

The owners did not mention the cause of the Monday night accident, but said that the attraction was closed following the collapse.

The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge was opened in 2010. A half-scale replica of the Titanic hitting an iceberg is the main feature of the attraction, which is similar to the Titanic museum in Branson, Missouri. The Pigeon Forge museum holds 400 pre-discovery artifacts in twenty galleries.