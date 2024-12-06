Open Menu

Iceland Authorises Whale Hunting Until 2029

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Iceland authorises whale hunting until 2029

Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Iceland, one of only three countries still allowing whale hunting, on Thursday issued permits to two whaling companies for the next five years, until 2029, the outgoing government announced.

The decision was denounced by animal rights activists and environmental groups, who criticised the fact that it had been taken by a caretaker government.

The permits allow for annual catches of 209 fin whales and 217 minke whales during each year's whaling season, which runs from mid-June to September, said the government, which lost Saturday's elections.

Fin whales are listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Whaling permits are normally delivered for five-year periods, but the last ones expired in 2023. The only remaining active whaling ship, the Hvalur, was asking for and receiving renewals to its permit every year.

Thursday's decision was slammed in a joint statement by Iceland's environment association and its youth wing.

"Democracy is not respected and the issuing of permits violates the interests of the climate, of nature and of the well-being of animals," they said.

The Whale and Dolphin Conservation charity also denounced the permits.

