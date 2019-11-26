Iceland Considering Building Sea Port in Northeast of Country - Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

Iceland is considering establishing a sea port in the northeast of the country, but no decision has been made yet, Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Iceland is considering establishing a sea port in the northeast of the country, but no decision has been made yet, Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson said Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Bremenports, an operator of Germany's Bremerhaven and Bremen ports, signed an agreement with Icelandic partners on development in the northeast of the country.

"They [the Germans] are working with local authorities looking into the situation about if it is feasible to have the port in the future," the minister said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Thordarson added that the increased traffic near the Arctic and in the North Atlantic was the reason to have such a port. However, according to him, a port was only one of the options considered by the local authorities.