UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iceland Considering Building Sea Port In Northeast Of Country - Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:34 PM

Iceland Considering Building Sea Port in Northeast of Country - Foreign Minister

Iceland is considering establishing a sea port in the northeast of the country, but no decision has been made yet, Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Iceland is considering establishing a sea port in the northeast of the country, but no decision has been made yet, Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson said Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Bremenports, an operator of Germany's Bremerhaven and Bremen ports, signed an agreement with Icelandic partners on development in the northeast of the country.

"They [the Germans] are working with local authorities looking into the situation about if it is feasible to have the port in the future," the minister said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Thordarson added that the increased traffic near the Arctic and in the North Atlantic was the reason to have such a port. However, according to him, a port was only one of the options considered by the local authorities.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Germany Bremerhaven Bremen Iceland Agreement

Recent Stories

US-China Trade Deal Will Take Time, Needs to Be Do ..

6 minutes ago

US consumer confidence dips in November: survey

6 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition says to free 200 Yemen rebels ..

6 minutes ago

South Africa urgently needs reforms amid rising ri ..

6 minutes ago

Klopp 'not worried' over Salah fitness ahead of Na ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme's progress r ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.