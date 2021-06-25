Iceland lifts all coronavirus restrictions

Iceland on Friday said it would end all nationwide measures to control the spread of Covid, 15 months after first rolling out restrictions, saying vaccination progress had enabled the move

Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Iceland on Friday said it would end all nationwide measures to control the spread of Covid, 15 months after first rolling out restrictions, saying vaccination progress had enabled the move.

"It's a strange feeling, having so often been here...

to announce tougher measures, but today's the day we're going to lift them," Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said at a press conference.

The decision marks the end of rules around social distancing, mask-wearing, limits on public gatherings and the opening hours of bars and restaurants from Saturday.

Iceland first introduced virus restrictions in March 2020, and Health Minister Svandis Svavarsdottir said the easing of measures signalled a return to normal life.

"We're reinstating the society we're used to living in", she said in a statement.