Iceland Notifies Russia About Suspension Of Embassy's Activities - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Iceland's Charge d'Affaires in Russia Magnus Hannesson has notified the Russian Foreign Ministry about the suspension of activities of its embassy in Moscow from August 1, the ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry confirms that Iceland's Charge d'affaires ad interim in Russia Magnus Hannesson has notified the Russian Foreign Ministry of the suspension of the activity of the embassy of Iceland in Moscow from August 1. Hannesson will continue to perform his duties from Reykjavik," the Russian ministry said.

In June, the Icelandic Foreign Ministry said that the country has decided to suspend operations of the embassy of Iceland in Moscow. Iceland also has requested that Russia limit the operations of its embassy in Reykjavik, and that the level of diplomatic representation be lowered.

