Iceland Plans to Host Arctic Council Summit in 2020, Putin Invited - Foreign Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Iceland, which is currently chairing over the Arctic Council, plans to host in 2020 a summit for the heads of states of member countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been invited, Iceland's Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson told Sputnik.

"[Iceland] wants to hold an Arctic Council Summit in Reykjavik next year, which means that if everything works out, it will be a meeting of the heads of states. We have announced our intentions with all member countries of the Arctic Council," Thordarson said.

When asked whether Putin had been invited, the foreign minister said "of course," adding that Iceland would work on making the summit maximally successful.