Iceland Proposes Tougher Entry Measures, Easier Domestic COVID Restrictions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Iceland has announced that it will propose stricter border control measures in order to ease restrictions imposed domestically due to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Iceland Review reported, citing the administration.

Travelers arriving in Iceland from countries with a large number of infected people (1,000 cases of infection per 10,000 citizens) will need to undergo mandatory quarantine. In addition, the Icelandic government will have the right to prohibit entry to the country for insignificant reasons from states where the level of infection is determined as critical.

The main purpose of the innovations is to weaken the quarantine measures within the country at the expense of restrictions on those arriving from abroad.