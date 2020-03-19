Iceland Registers 83 New Coronavirus Infections Over 24 Hours, Over 300 in Total

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Iceland has climbed to 330, up from 247 the previous day, according to the country's health ministry.

According to the authorities of Iceland, at present, 330 cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the country.

It is noted that most cases - 287 - were detected in the capital Reykjavik.

As of Thursday, the coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 220,000 people and killed over 9,000, while in excess of 85,000 have recovered.