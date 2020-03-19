UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iceland Registers 83 New Coronavirus Infections Over 24 Hours, Over 300 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

Iceland Registers 83 New Coronavirus Infections Over 24 Hours, Over 300 in Total

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Iceland has climbed to 330, up from 247 the previous day, according to the country's health ministry.

According to the authorities of Iceland, at present, 330 cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the country.

It is noted that most cases - 287 - were detected in the capital Reykjavik.

As of Thursday, the coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 220,000 people and killed over 9,000, while in excess of 85,000 have recovered.

Related Topics

Iceland From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

26 minutes ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

34 minutes ago

PPAF launches awareness campaign on Coronavirus fo ..

39 minutes ago

Fully equipped isolation wards set up for coronavi ..

46 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases in Kuwait rise to 148

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.