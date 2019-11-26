Iceland and Russia have historically cooperated well and continuing that trend is especially important now, as Moscow is due to succeed Reykjavik in chairing the Arctic Council in 2021, Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Iceland and Russia have historically cooperated well and continuing that trend is especially important now, as Moscow is due to succeed Reykjavik in chairing the Arctic Council in 2021, Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson said on Tuesday.

Thordarson is currently on an official visit in Moscow to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. This is his first visit to the Russian capital and the first of such talks between the foreign ministers of the two countries in eight years.

"Through history we have had a good cooperation between Iceland and Russia, and the Soviet Union before that," Thordarson said at the meeting with Lavrov.

He expressed hope that the council's "constructive work" will continue after Iceland passes the chairmanship torch to the next country.

"It is very important � because Russia is taking over the chairmanship in 2021 � that we, Iceland and Russia, work closely together to make that as successful as possible," the minister said.

Speaking on concrete aims, Thordarson specifically highlighted the importance of the Arctic to remain sustainable and free of tensions.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental forum that regulates activities in the Arctic in line with international law. Its members include Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States. In addition, six organizations representing the Arctic's indigenous peoples have the status of Permanent Participants.

The chairmanship in the Arctic Council rotates every two years. The Icelandic chairmanship from 2019-2021 is primarily focused on sustainable development, particularly the following four aspects: the Arctic marine environment, the climate and green energy, the people and communities of the Arctic, and a stronger Arctic Council.