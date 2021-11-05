Iceland tightens Covid rules as cases surge

Iceland on Friday said it would tighten its Covid rules as it battles a rise in new cases, including capping gatherings and mandating masks in crowded areas

Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Iceland on Friday said it would tighten its Covid rules as it battles a rise in new cases, including capping gatherings and mandating masks in crowded areas.

The new measures were announced after the World Health Organization said Thursday that Europe was facing an alarming surge in cases, warning another 500,000 could die by February.

Iceland has recorded 179 new infections in the past 24 hours, a record since the start of the pandemic, according to health authorities.

"It's uncomfortable to see how steep the curve is and the increase is greater than what we've seen before," health minister Svandis Svavarsdottir told reporters following a ministerial meeting.

The government said one-metre social distancing should be maintained in all public spaces.