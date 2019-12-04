Iceland to Ban Ships Powered by Heavy Fuel Oil From Entering Territorial Waters - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Iceland will impose a ban on vessels powered by heavy fuel oil (HFO) from entering its territorial waters beginning on January 1, 2020, media reported on Tuesday.

"Vessels can use light types of oil fuel until they switch to other energy sources.

I hope this will happen in the near future, but heavy fuel oil is the filthiest, therefore it is extremely important to stop its use," the country's environment and natural resources minister, Gudmundur Ingi Gudbrandsson, said, as quoted by the Euronews broadcaster.

According to the Icelandic authorities, tourist cruises to the island harm the environment. Fuel oil combustion products harm not only human health, but also accelerate the melting of glaciers. Similar bans were introduced in the Norwegian fjords. At the same time, Iceland will become the first country to ban vessels powered by HFO on a nationwide level, the media outlet reported.