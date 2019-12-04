UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iceland To Ban Ships Powered By Heavy Fuel Oil From Entering Territorial Waters - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

Iceland to Ban Ships Powered by Heavy Fuel Oil From Entering Territorial Waters - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Iceland will impose a ban on vessels powered by heavy fuel oil (HFO) from entering its territorial waters beginning on January 1, 2020, media reported on Tuesday.

"Vessels can use light types of oil fuel until they switch to other energy sources.

I hope this will happen in the near future, but heavy fuel oil is the filthiest, therefore it is extremely important to stop its use," the country's environment and natural resources minister, Gudmundur Ingi Gudbrandsson, said, as quoted by the Euronews broadcaster.

According to the Icelandic authorities, tourist cruises to the island harm the environment. Fuel oil combustion products harm not only human health, but also accelerate the melting of glaciers. Similar bans were introduced in the Norwegian fjords. At the same time, Iceland will become the first country to ban vessels powered by HFO on a nationwide level, the media outlet reported.

Related Topics

Oil Same Iceland January 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan establishes Permanent Mission to OIC

46 minutes ago

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislatio ..

1 hour ago

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

1 hour ago

Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to ..

1 hour ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

1 hour ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.