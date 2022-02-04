UrduPoint.com

Iceland To Stop Commercial Whaling In 2024 For Lack Of Economic Benefits - Fisheries Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Iceland plans to cease whale hunting in 2024, as the activity is no longer  economically viable, Minister of Fisheries and Agriculture Svandis Svavarsdottir said on Friday in an interview with Icelandic newspaper Morgunbladid.

 

Current whale hunting quotas are expected to finish in 2024, and according to the minister, there are no substantial reasons to extend them beyond that time.

"There are few indications proving that this activity has economic benefits," Svavarsdottir said.

At present, Japan, Norway and Iceland perform commercial whaling. Reykjavik kills nearly 200 whales per year, including endangered finwhales. Whales are killed for meat, for fat used as fuel, and for ambergris - a waxy substance used in the perfume industry as a fixative allowing the scent to endure much longer.

