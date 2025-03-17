Iceland volcano could erupt at any moment, expert warns

ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A volcanic eruption on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula could happen at any moment, a leading geophysist told local media Monday.

The warning time is expected to be short and the eruption could be large, Freysteinn Sigmundsson said on public broadcaster RUV.

He added that an eruption appears imminent, and scientists predict one will occur by the end of the month.

“There is more uncertainty in this forecast now regarding when the next eruption will occur because the changes are slower,” Sigmundsson added.

The area around the Sundhnukur crater in southwest Iceland has experienced increased seismic activity, with seven small quakes recorded in the past 24 hours.

Between December 2023 and December 2024, the region experienced a series of volcanic eruptions. Although localized, they caused significant disruptions.

The town of Grindavik, home to more than 3,500 people, was particularly affected.

The government has put the area on considerable and high-risk levels until March 18, with Grindavik at risk of lava flows, gas pollution, sinkholes and fault movements.