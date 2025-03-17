Open Menu

Iceland Volcano Could Erupt At Any Moment, Expert Warns

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Iceland volcano could erupt at any moment, expert warns

ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A volcanic eruption on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula could happen at any moment, a leading geophysist told local media Monday.

The warning time is expected to be short and the eruption could be large, Freysteinn Sigmundsson said on public broadcaster RUV.

He added that an eruption appears imminent, and scientists predict one will occur by the end of the month.

“There is more uncertainty in this forecast now regarding when the next eruption will occur because the changes are slower,” Sigmundsson added.

The area around the Sundhnukur crater in southwest Iceland has experienced increased seismic activity, with seven small quakes recorded in the past 24 hours.

Between December 2023 and December 2024, the region experienced a series of volcanic eruptions. Although localized, they caused significant disruptions.

The town of Grindavik, home to more than 3,500 people, was particularly affected.

The government has put the area on considerable and high-risk levels until March 18, with Grindavik at risk of lava flows, gas pollution, sinkholes and fault movements.

Recent Stories

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first ..

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event

11 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..

11 minutes ago
 SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global lit ..

SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..

41 minutes ago
 DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health ..

DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to e ..

Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..

56 minutes ago
 Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry lea ..

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

1 hour ago
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emir ..

ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

1 hour ago
 Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Confe ..

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teach ..

Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

2 hours ago
 National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to A ..

National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World