Icelandair Cuts 2,000 Staff Over Coronavirus Impact: Airline
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:01 PM
Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Icelandic airline Icelandair said Tuesday it would lay off about 2,000 of its staff as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact air travel "for the unforeseeable future.
""To respond to the situation, Icelandair Group is taking extensive measures to get the Company through an extended period of minimum operations, including a considerable reduction in the number of employees and changes to its organizational structure," the airline said in a statement.