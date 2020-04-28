UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Icelandair Cuts 2,000 Staff Over Coronavirus Impact: Airline

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:01 PM

Icelandair cuts 2,000 staff over coronavirus impact: airline

Icelandic airline Icelandair said Tuesday it would lay off about 2,000 of its staff as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact air travel "for the unforeseeable future

Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Icelandic airline Icelandair said Tuesday it would lay off about 2,000 of its staff as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact air travel "for the unforeseeable future.

""To respond to the situation, Icelandair Group is taking extensive measures to get the Company through an extended period of minimum operations, including a considerable reduction in the number of employees and changes to its organizational structure," the airline said in a statement.

Related Topics

Company

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber brings happiness to 435 families in Ras ..

17 minutes ago

MNAs meet Prime Minister

1 minute ago

Indian provocations at LoC designed to hide inhuma ..

1 minute ago

Indian Doctors Doubt Success of Plasma Therapy to ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Extend Non-Working Days Through May 11 - ..

1 minute ago

Medical waste piles up in Italy's virus epicentre

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.