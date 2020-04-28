Icelandair cuts 2,000 staff over coronavirus impact: airline

Icelandic airline Icelandair said Tuesday it would lay off about 2,000 of its staff as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact air travel "for the unforeseeable future

Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Icelandic airline Icelandair said Tuesday it would lay off about 2,000 of its staff as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact air travel "for the unforeseeable future.

""To respond to the situation, Icelandair Group is taking extensive measures to get the Company through an extended period of minimum operations, including a considerable reduction in the number of employees and changes to its organizational structure," the airline said in a statement.