Icelanders head to the polls after government collapse

Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Icelanders voted Saturday in a legislative election after the collapse of a fraught coalition prompted a snap poll where the economy has been a top concern.

Battling inflation and high interest rates, the economy, housing and healthcare have been foremost in voters' minds in the country where some 268,000 people are eligible to vote.

Voting stations opened at 9:00 am (0900 GMT) and most will remain open to 10:00 pm.

Fears have been raised that some voters may struggle to reach polling stations as heavy snowfall and strong winds have been predicted for some regions, and the Icelandic Met Office has issued several weather alerts along the island's eastern and northern coast.

"I feel we need change," 48-year-old film producer Grimar Jonsson, told AFP in Reykjavik on Friday.

Jonsson said he hoped to see a change of government and "getting rid of so-called old-fashioned political parties.

"

Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson cast his vote just after 10:30 am at a polling station set up in the Myrin sports centre in a southern suburb of Reykjavik.

Benediktsson's three-party, left-right coalition resigned in October.

The coalition of Benediktsson's Independence Party, the Left-Green Movement and the centre-right Progressive Party was divided on a range of issues but broke down over the handling of migrants and asylum seekers.

Despite causing the demise of the government, immigration is not a galvanising issue. One in five residents in the country is foreign-born.

"It is very prominent in the public debate amongst politicians, but still it does not seem to be an issue that people are putting at the front of their list of important issues," Eirikur Bergmann, a politics professor at Bifrost University, told AFP.