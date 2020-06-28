Icelandic President Johannesson Wins Second Term Gaining 92.2% of Vote in Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Current Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson has won a second term in office after claiming 92.2 percent of all votes in the country's presidential election, according to the Icelandic RUV agency, which published the results of the vote.

Johannesson handily saw off the challenge of right wing rival Gudmundur Franklin Jonsson, who won just 7.8 percent of the vote. The turnout of the presidential election was 66.9 percent.

In the 2016 presidential election, Johannesson became the country's youngest-ever president after being chosen by 39.1 percent of the country's voters.

Prior to taking office, Johannesson taught history at the University of Iceland.