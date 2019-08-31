UrduPoint.com
Iceland's Foreign Minister To Visit Moscow In Fall - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov visited Reykjavik for holding meetings with Iceland's president and the top diplomat, during which the sides addressed a schedule of bilateral contacts, including the planned visit of Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson to Moscow in fall, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"His meeting with Iceland's Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson took place ... Titov was received for a meeting by Iceland's President Gudni Johannesson ... They have addressed the schedule of upcoming contacts including the planned visit of Iceland's Foreign Minister Thordarson to Moscow in fall and opportunities to boost trade, economy and industry cooperation," the ministry said in a statement late on Friday.

During the meetings, the sides expressed their mutual interest in boosting regional cooperation in northern Europe and the Arctic, including in the framework of Iceland's ongoing chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2019-2021 and Russia's chairmanship in 2021-2022.

Moreover, the sides exchanged opinions on pressing international issues, including European security, Russia-NATO relations, cooperation within the UN Human Rights Council and the situation in Syria.

More Stories From World

