MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Iceland has decided to suspend the work of the Russian Embassy in Reykjavík starting from August 1, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland has decided to suspend operations of the Embassy of Iceland in Moscow from August 1st," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the ministry summoned Russian Ambassador to Iceland Mikhail Noskov to inform him of the decision, that statement read.

"Iceland has requested that Russia limit the operations of its Embassy in Reykjavík, in line with article 11 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and that the level of diplomatic representation be lowered," the ministry said.

At the same time, the ministry noted that the decision to suspend the work of the Russian embassy "does not constitute a severance of diplomatic relations," and the country will make the resumption of operations of the Embassy of Iceland in Moscow a priority.