Iceland's new ambassador to Russia Arni Thor Sigurdsson on Thursday presented his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov, the ministry said in a statement

"The participants in the conversation discussed the state of Russian-Icelandic relations and the prospects for the resumption of political contacts as the restrictive measures are lifted, as well as current topics on the regional agenda, including cooperation within the Arctic Council, taking into account the upcoming change of chairmanship from Iceland to Russia in May 2021 for the next biennium," the ministry said.