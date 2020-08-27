UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iceland's New Ambassador To Russia Presents Credentials To Deputy Doreign Minister Titov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:22 PM

Iceland's New Ambassador to Russia Presents Credentials to Deputy Doreign Minister Titov

Iceland's new ambassador to Russia Arni Thor Sigurdsson on Thursday presented his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov, the ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Iceland's new ambassador to Russia Arni Thor Sigurdsson on Thursday presented his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov, the ministry said in a statement.

"The participants in the conversation discussed the state of Russian-Icelandic relations and the prospects for the resumption of political contacts as the restrictive measures are lifted, as well as current topics on the regional agenda, including cooperation within the Arctic Council, taking into account the upcoming change of chairmanship from Iceland to Russia in May 2021 for the next biennium," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Iceland May From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises contribution of Emirati wom ..

38 minutes ago

Taxpayers' genuine problems to be resolved on prio ..

1 minute ago

PM's Clean & Green Pakistan vision to wipe out glo ..

1 minute ago

PAS, PMS 14-member delegation visits DIG Operatio ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 27 ..

1 minute ago

Over 70 percent Chinese support govt in retaliatin ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.