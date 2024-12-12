ICESCO Congratulates Kingdom On Winning Bid To Host The 2034 FIFA World Cup
Published December 12, 2024
Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) extended its congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion of the Kingdom winning the bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
ICESCO praised the Kingdom's significant achievements across various sectors, particularly in sports and football.
It emphasized that the Kingdom’s hosting of the global event would provide an opportunity to present the vibrant culture of the Islamic world to global audiences, highlighting the rich tangible and intangible heritage of its nations, which greatly contribute to promoting values of coexistence, peace, and cultural dialogue.
Moreover, ICESCO expressed its full readiness to cooperate and offer all forms of support to the Kingdom during its preparations for the major global event, aiming to ensure its success and showcase the distinctive historical and cultural heritage of the Islamic world.
