Open Menu

ICESCO Congratulates Kingdom On Winning Bid To Host The 2034 FIFA World Cup

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 11:20 AM

ICESCO congratulates Kingdom on winning bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) extended its congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion of the Kingdom winning the bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

ICESCO praised the Kingdom's significant achievements across various sectors, particularly in sports and football.

It emphasized that the Kingdom’s hosting of the global event would provide an opportunity to present the vibrant culture of the Islamic world to global audiences, highlighting the rich tangible and intangible heritage of its nations, which greatly contribute to promoting values of coexistence, peace, and cultural dialogue.

Moreover, ICESCO expressed its full readiness to cooperate and offer all forms of support to the Kingdom during its preparations for the major global event, aiming to ensure its success and showcase the distinctive historical and cultural heritage of the Islamic world.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

2 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

12 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

12 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

12 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

12 hours ago
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

12 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

12 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

12 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

12 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

12 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World