ICJ Rules It Has Jurisdiction To Entertain Jadhav Case Under Vienna Convention

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:56 PM

ICJ rules it has jurisdiction to entertain Jadhav case under Vienna Convention

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday, in its final verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, ruled that it had the jurisdiction to entertain the application of India under the Vienna Convention

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday, in its final verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, ruled that it had the jurisdiction to entertain the application of India under the Vienna Convention.

The United Nations' top court said it had the jurisdiction under Article 1 of the Optional Protocol, concerning the Compulsory Settlement of Disputes to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of April 24, 1963.

President of the Court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf read out the decision in a public sitting at the Peace Palace's courtroom, jam-packed with officials, representatives and media persons from Pakistan and India.

Pakistan's military court had given death sentence to serving Indian Navy Commander Kulbhushan Jhadav on April 10, 2017 on charges of espionage, following his confession on operating for India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to conduct terrorist activities on Pakistani soil.

India had approached ICJ on May 8, 2017 seeking temporary stay in execution of Jadhav, however later on expanded its prayer for consular access and also his acquittal, release and return.

