ICJ Verdict Acknowledged India Is A Terrorist State: WCOP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:36 PM

ICJ verdict acknowledged India is a terrorist state: WCOP



LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) on Thursday said that International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict has acknowledged that India was involved in international terrorism.

"The ICJ in its judgement in the Kulbashan Jadhav case has publically acknowledged India's involvement in international terrorism by refusing to release Jadhav and upholding Pakistan's judicial review process", Executive Director WCOP (UK) Arif Anis Malik told APP while commenting on the ICJ judgement in Indian serving Navy Commander Kulbshan Jadhav case in Hague (Netherlands) on Wednesday.

" After the ICJ judgement,India is now formally and officially a sponsor of international terrorism", he remarked.

He commended Pakistan's legal experts team and foreign office for effectively pleading Pakistan's case in the ICJ.

Your Thoughts and Comments

